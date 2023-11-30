PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Transportation announced that the long-term detour on State Route 2 in Petersburgh will be lifted on November 30. The alternate route has been in place since June as part of a project replacing the bridge over State Route 22.

The detour is set to be rescinded in the evening on Thursday, with work on the project scheduled to resume in the spring. Drivers are urged to use caution in work zones, as fines for speeding are doubled in such areas.