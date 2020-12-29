State Police arrest two after pursuit in the City of Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police charged two people after a pursuit that occurred in the City of Troy on Dec. 28.

Troopers stopped the vehicle at approximately 2:45 p.m. After the Trooper conducted the initial interview, the driver fled. The pursuit continued into the City of Troy where the vehicle crashed. The two occupants exited the vehicle and continued to flee by foot.

The driver of the vehicle, Taijon Alston, 23, of Albany, was immediately taken into custody and the passenger of the vehicle, Justice Ross, 23, of Waterford, was located a short time later after a search of the area. Alston was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

Ross was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine that he could not legally possess. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (a class C felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (a class D felony).

Alston was charged with the class A misdemeanors of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Ross, who was also found to have an active parole warrant, was arraigned and remanded without bail to Rensselaer County Jail. Alston was released and is scheduled to appear in Court on a later date.