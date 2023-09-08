HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Hoosick Falls has declared a state of emergency due to significant storm-related damage. The state of emergency was declared starting at 9 p.m. Thursday evening and will continue until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

All residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel. Any immediate safety issues should be reported to 911.

According to the Village, over a dozen different locations experienced downed power lines with several trees being brought down throughout the village. As a result, several roads are blocked.

The Rensselaer Street Pump Station and its generator are offline, meaning water pressure issues will persist in the Snow Street area of the Village. Many trees came down on power lines, resulting in the loss of power.

The following roads are closed in the area:

Steeple Heights

Bussey Lane (from Steeple to dead end)

Burchard Avenue (from Eagle to Snow)

Parsons Avenue (from High Street to Abbott)

Abbott Street (from Parsons to Jackson)

Rensselaer Street

Rogers Avenue

Carey Avenue (from Railroad to Fiske)

Waterworks Road (just passed DPW entrance)

