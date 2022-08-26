EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Starbucks on Columbia Turnpike has officially unionized by a vote of 8 to 4 with three challenged ballots. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) counted the mail-in ballots for the union election on August 25.

The East Greenbush workers originally filed for a union election on June 21. The location is now the 26th unionized Starbucks store in New York.

“This wouldn’t have seemed like a feasible goal if it weren’t for the successful unionization of the Starbucks stores before us,” said Araceli Herrera, a barista at the Columbia Turnpike store. “I thank them and my partners for daring to brave the anti-union corporate monster that is Starbucks.”

“I’m so proud of us for sticking together and coming this far. The road hasn’t been easy, but I think the challenge has brought us all closer together,” said Chris Burgazoli, a barista at the Columbia Turnpike store. “I am excited to continue working toward making this a better place for everyone.”

There are four other Starbucks locations in the Capital Region that have unionized: Latham Plaza, Stuyvesant Plaza, Niskayuna, and Clifton Park. The Malta location is still waiting for certification.