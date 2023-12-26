RENSSEALEAR COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Health Partners temporarily stopped accepting new mental health patients. The medical provider decided to stop taking new clients on Christmas Day.

They have nearly 700 active mental health cases with 200 more on a waitlist. Those on the waitlist will not be affected by the temporary hold, St. Peter’s said.

The medical group cited staffing as the main issue, one of the challenges of doing business post-COVID. Those who work in the mental health field say that problems with staffing levels are more common than you might think.

“We kind of are always in that crisis mode,” said Dan Egan, the board chair of the Capital Region’s American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “COVID really did open a lot of folks’ eyes to the importance of mental health and that need to get help. And now, we’re at the point where we’re struggling to make sure the help is there and received by those folks who need it.”

That’s why St. Peter’s is cutting back on the much-needed services, for now. In a statement, it said: “This is not a permanent change, nor is it a closure plan. We continue to do everything we can to get to full staffing and are working fully with the New York State Office of Mental Health to assist the community in accessing other providers, therapists, care management, and other supportive resources.”

Egan said that there are simply not enough providers in the field. “There’s Telehealth that’s out there. There are issues with insurance and some providers who don’t take insurance, that only do folks who can pay cash pay. So, it’s really figuring out ways we can get more resources out there,” he said.

Rensselaer County leaders fear this is only the beginning. In a statement, County Executive Steve McLaughlin said, “Our concerns are growing that St. Peter’s is reducing on-demand medical services at Samaritan, and the sudden announcement only deepens that worry.” He said that he’s called on state leaders to address the shortfalls in behavioral health services.

Egan said that there are other resources available. “If someone’s really struggling right now and they’re in crisis, there’s 988 they can call or text,” he said. “It’s anonymous. It’s there 24 hours.”

For more ways on how you can help, Egan urges folks to advocate with their elected officials for improved mental health care, and says you can join MHANYS and AFSP at Mental Health Matters Day in March.