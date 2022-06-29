TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Troy Pool is set to open July 1 at 1 p.m. to kick off the summer swimming season in Troy. Admission is free and the pool will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“The opening of the South Troy swimming pool for public enjoyment means one thing: summer is officially here! We are thrilled to welcome back swimmers for another season of outdoor fun, and I thank our Parks and Recreation staff for their work to reopen this facility for the enjoyment of children and families,” said Mayor Patrick Madden.

Access to the pool, located off 4th Street between Harrison Street and Tyler Street, will be limited to Troy residents only. Children under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Free swimming lessons will also be available for children at the pool this summer. Lessons will be held Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, from July 18 to August 13. Registration is required for participants. For more information on swim lessons, or to register your child, you can call the South Troy Swimming Pool staff at (518) 270-5014.

A free lunch program will be provided at the South Troy Pool location by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area. The program will be available Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., for children 17 years and under.

All spray pads in the city are also open daily from sunrise to sunset. Admission is free. These are located at: