South Troy pool to open for the season July 6 with free lunch program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Troy swimming pool is slated to open on July 6. That’s according to Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, who released the details on Friday.

In a written statement, the mayor said, “We’re excited to open the South Troy swimming pool for the 2021 swimming season. The facility is a great place for families to stay cool and enjoy safe outdoor activities, and we look forward to welcoming back swimmers for another season of summer fun.”

Madden said the South End Pool will open for public swimming starting at noon, and that it will be open every day from noon to 7 p.m. It’s scheduled to close on August 29.

The pool is located on South Troy Pool Lane, where access will be limited to Troy residents only. Trojans under 18 cannot enter without an adult.

Madden also announced a partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA) to offer lunch at the pool throughout the summer. The free lunch program will run on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and will be available for kids up to age 17. BGCCA will also provide lifeguards and swimming lessons.