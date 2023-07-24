TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Troy Pool will be closed on Monday, including swim lessons and other services normally offered. The pool is expected to reopen on Tuesday, according to the Troy Deputy Director of Public Information.

Swim lessons are normally offered from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the South Troy Pool every summer. Free children’s swim lessons are held at the pool from 10 a.m. to noon for beginners and advanced swimmers. Parents looking to register their children to do so in person, or by calling (518) 270-5014.