POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been more than a year since levels of PFOA were detected in the drinking water at Algonquin Middle school in Averill Park. After a ninth rounding of testing being completed, the investigation to determine the source of the PFOA contamination continues.

On Monday, Rensselaer County officials announced the results of their ninth round of testing for PFOA in Poestenkill not determining a cause for the contamination in the area, with no properties found to have levels of PFOA above the state-permitted levels.

The community has been waiting for answers since early last year when PFOA/PFOS was first discovered during state-mandated testing for the chemical at Algonquin Middle School in 2021.

After the recent PFOA testing determined no source for the contamination, Averill Park Central School District saying the following: “We appreciate the efforts of each of the town, county and state departments who have worked on resolving this issue. The district remains committed to assisting in any way possible, and will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

Rensselaer County is working with DEC and the State Department of Health to find answers.

“It is really hard to say right now if there is one definitive pinpoint source and that’s why we’re looking at multiple different sources here in the area,” said Executive Deputy Commissioner of the DEC Sean Mahar.

Rensselaer County has yet to determine if it will do a tenth round of testing for PFOA/PFOS in the area. They will be meeting with the state soon to determine next steps in the investigation.