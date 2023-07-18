TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some tenants were allowed to return to the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex in Troy, but dozens more remain displaced.

City officials said five units have been deemed safe to live in, but more than 50 units remain empty after evacuations were ordered in June over concerns about the potential for bricks falling from a façade. Officials are still waiting for the property owners to submit a plan to address safety concerns.

The city council voted to subpoena the property owners, who have argued that most of the issues have been resolved.