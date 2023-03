TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Snowman Ice Cream in Troy will open for the season on Saturday, March 11. The beloved ice cream shop will also offer novelty pullovers for $35. However, there is limited availability.

Image of pullovers via Snowman on Facebook

Established in the early 50s, Snowman serves premium homemade ice cream made on the premises daily. The shop offers outdoor seating as well as curbside pickup. It is located at 531 5th Avenue in Troy.