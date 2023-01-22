EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared in the town of East Greenbush, effective from 6 p.m. on Sunday to noon on Tuesday, January 24. According to the East Greenbush Department of Public Works, the snow emergency is declared out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast predicting ice and snow in the next two days.

The Department of Public Works says there will be no parking on public roads in East Greenbush during the snow emergency. Residents should ensure all trash cans and other containers are at least four feet from the edge of the pavement due to street plowing and other road treatment conditions.