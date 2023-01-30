WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation presented a $4,000 check to support the STRIDE Capital District Sled hockey team. The grant will help the Warriors team to travel to the Empire State Games and the Amelia Sled Hockey Tournament.

Sled hockey is an adaptive version of ice hockey that allows users with mobility impairment to play in a seated position, and provides an equal experience for all regardless of the nature of their disability. The Warriors were established in 2009 through STRIDE Adaptive Sports.

“I’m grateful to be able to award a Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation grant to the Stride Adaptive Sports sled hockey team,” says Adam Fromma, store manager of Dick’s Sporting Goods in Latham and former member of the U.S. Disabled Alpine Ski Team. “As an individual with a disability and former athlete myself, I understand how transformative sports can be for persons with disabilities. We hope this grant will help these inspiring athletes build their confidence, independence, and skill so that they can excel in their sport.”