Six ducklings rescued from garbage can in Lansingburgh

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unusual discovery was found at the Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club on Friday. Six ducklings were found in a garbage can.

A youth counselor said another coworker spotted the garbage can in the alleyway, and when they looked inside, the ducklings were all huddled together. They only had some hay and no water.

The person who found them believes the ducklings may have been pets because they could pick up the ducks and pet them.

Boys & Girls Club called the authorities. In the meantime, they will be staying with one of the counselors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire