Six ducklings rescued from garbage can in Lansingburgh

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unusual discovery was found at the Lansingburgh Boys & Girls Club on Friday. Six ducklings were found in a garbage can.

A youth counselor said another coworker spotted the garbage can in the alleyway, and when they looked inside, the ducklings were all huddled together. They only had some hay and no water.

The person who found them believes the ducklings may have been pets because they could pick up the ducks and pet them.

Boys & Girls Club called the authorities. In the meantime, they will be staying with one of the counselors.