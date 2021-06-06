6 displaced by Averill Park fire

Rensselaer County
Posted:

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday night at Sheer Road in Averill Park for a structure fire.

The fire was out by the time NEWS10 arrived at the scene. The Averill Park Fire Chief said there were no injuries and that the cause of the fire is unknown. Before the fire was knocked down, dispatch broadcast a blanket call requesting any available fire investigator to respond.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross report that they aided six people as a result of the fire. Red Cross volunteers provided emergency aid and financial assistance to two adults and four kids.

