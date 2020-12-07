Signs of economic growth as new business opens amid pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While restaurants struggle to stay open during the pandemic, two brothers are hoping to beat the odds when they open their new pizza shop in East Greenbush.
“I mean, there’s a lot of things running through my head,” said Co-Owner Rocco Nicoletta.
Brothers Rocco and Michael Nicoletta decided to open Nic’s Trattoria last year and were set to open in April. The pandemic stalled the opening to this Monday.
“My biggest fear would be another shutdown coming and just throwing another curve ball at us,” Michael said.
With restaurants closing down and strong regulations by the state to curb the spread of COVID-19, the siblings hope to rise above the odds.
“I hope everything kind of starts straightening out over the next few months and people are willing to go out and eat and drink,” Michael said.
About 80 percent of independent restaurants are expected to not survive the pandemic. Restaurants have repeatedly called for stimulus funding from Congress to support the industry.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time right now, trying to be a safe as we can,” Rocco said.
