TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you have a spare winter coat that isn’t being worn anymore? Local nonprofit Sidewalk Warriors Troy is seeking donations to provide proper winter attire to those in need.

Volunteers see around 200 individuals weekly, many of whom visit for the first time wearing a sweatshirt. There is a need for both men’s and women’s sized coats, specifically larger sizes.

The organization asks coats to be gently used and have working zippers with no rips or tears. Donations should be freshly washed.

Questions regarding coat donations can be submitted through the Sidewalk Warriors Troy website or by contacting sidewalkwarriorstroy@gmail.com.