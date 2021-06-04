Sidewalk, curb replacement work underway in South Central and Little Italy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have issued a construction advisory for sidewalk and curb replacement work beginning this week in the South Central and Little Italy neighborhoods. Construction crews will be installing new sidewalks, curbs, lighting, tree plantings, utility upgrades and related work beginning on Fourth Street between Ida and Adams Streets, followed by Third Street between Ida and Adams Streets.

The work is part of a federally-funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, administered by Troy’s Department of Housing & Community Development. The latest phase of the project continues northward, adding to work already completed last year in South Troy along Fourth Street. Work is scheduled to continue through October.

Construction will take place on one side of the street at a time. Parking restrictions will be posted on the designated construction side of Fourth Street to create a work zone area in the parking lane. One-way north bound traffic will be maintained on Fourth Street.

Residents and businesses are asked to park on the opposite side of the street or on side streets. Upon completion of work on one side of the street, parking restrictions and the designated work zone will then move to the other side of the street. National Grid is currently working on the block of Fourth Street (Jefferson St. to Adams St.) replacing gas mains and service lines.

The bus stop in the designated work zone block will temporarily not be available for use. Bus riders are requested to use the next available bus stop to the north or to the south of the designated work zone.

For more information on the South Central/Little Italy Neighborhood Reinvestment Project, contact the Department of Housing & Community Development at (518) 279-7150.