NORTH GREENBUSH. N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Department of Emergency Services said Tuesday Sharpe Road (County Route 75) will be closed for a large culvert replacement near the North Greenbush-Brunswick town line. The closure has been scheduled for March 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

During this time, the department said drivers should seek alternate routes. The best detour will be via Church Street between Main Avenue in North Greenbush and Spring Avenue in Brunswick.