TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the renowned Lenox, Massachusetts-based Shakespeare & Company will perform “Romeo and Juliet,” the Bard’s classic tale of tragic love, at noon on Thursday, February 23 at the Maureen Stapleton Theatre on Hudson Valley Community College’s Troy campus. The 90-minute production is part of the company’s educational touring program and is recommended for ages 12 and up.

The HVCC performance is a highlight of Shakespeare & Company’s week-long residency at the college when a series of acting and theater arts workshops are offered for students. The annual residency—back after a two-year hiatus—traditionally includes a free public performance during the week-long February break observed by most local school districts.

No tickets or advance reservations are needed to attend the show. Call (518) 629-8071 or email d.gardner@hvcc.edu for more information.