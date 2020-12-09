Sentence handed down in slain toddler case

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daquan Parker mugshot

Daquan Parker mugshot. (Rensselaer County)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daquan Parker of Schenectady has been sentenced to 14 years in prison along with a five-year term of post-release supervision for his role in the death of 3-year-old Mayjor Douglas.

He was sentenced virtually after 10 a.m. by Rensselaer County Judge Jennifer Sober.

Officials ruled the death a homicide in December 2019, and charged then-20-year-old Parker, a reported acquaintance of the child’s mother, with second-degree murder. Although he pleaded not guilty to those charges, he later accepted a plea deal for manslaughter.

Officials say Parker caused the toddler’s death by shaking, kicking, and squeezing him.

Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report