Sentence handed down in slain toddler case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daquan Parker of Schenectady has been sentenced to 14 years in prison along with a five-year term of post-release supervision for his role in the death of 3-year-old Mayjor Douglas.
He was sentenced virtually after 10 a.m. by Rensselaer County Judge Jennifer Sober.
Officials ruled the death a homicide in December 2019, and charged then-20-year-old Parker, a reported acquaintance of the child’s mother, with second-degree murder. Although he pleaded not guilty to those charges, he later accepted a plea deal for manslaughter.
Officials say Parker caused the toddler’s death by shaking, kicking, and squeezing him.
