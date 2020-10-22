Senior citizens in East Greenbush bury 2020 time capsule

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Eddy Hawthorne Ridge, a senior living community in East Greenbush, commemorated 2020 by burying a time capsule. Their goal is to celebrate the strength the community has shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an outdoor ceremony, residents and staff members planted the time capsule on its campus for future generations to unearth in 20 years.

What’s inside? Symbolic items that depict life during the pandemic, including: a thermometer, wipes, sanitizer, a 6-foot tape measure (for proper social distancing), toilet paper, a “HawthorneStrong” hat and t-shirt, photos, a newspaper with a COVID-19 headline, a poem about the pandemic times, and a thumb drive with a music video chronicling the strength that residents and staff have shown.

During the ceremony, residents with help from staff members, took turns shoveling dirt on the capsule.

