Senior citizens in East Greenbush bury 2020 time capsule

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Eddy Hawthorne Ridge, a senior living community in East Greenbush, commemorated 2020 by burying a time capsule. Their goal is to celebrate the strength the community has shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an outdoor ceremony, residents and staff members planted the time capsule on its campus for future generations to unearth in 20 years.

What’s inside? Symbolic items that depict life during the pandemic, including: a thermometer, wipes, sanitizer, a 6-foot tape measure (for proper social distancing), toilet paper, a “HawthorneStrong” hat and t-shirt, photos, a newspaper with a COVID-19 headline, a poem about the pandemic times, and a thumb drive with a music video chronicling the strength that residents and staff have shown.

During the ceremony, residents with help from staff members, took turns shoveling dirt on the capsule.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report