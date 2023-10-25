TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy police officer is suing gun manufacturer SIG Sauer after he claimed his gun went off unexpectedly. According to court documents, Officer Justin Ashe said his gun discharged in 2020 while it was in its holster.

The bullet hit his foot and exited near his ankle. He suffered a broken bone and was out of work for five months. The lawsuit blames the gun’s design and argues it was not tested properly. He’s seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Ashe is the second Troy officer to sue the company. Sgt. Michael Colwell told NEWS10 in 2021 his gun went off while it was holstered during a training exercise. He suffered a serious leg injury.

The company said it is not liable for Colwell’s injuries and argued at the time that no other users had reported a similar issue.

Officer Ashe’s lawsuit can be read in-full below: