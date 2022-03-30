BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second suspect charged in connection with the shooting death of a dog in Sand Lake pleaded not guilty. The dog’s owner, Gretchen Eddy, appeared in Brunswick Town Court Wednesday night.

The dead dog was found near the power lines off Stewart Lane on March 4. Police said the dog died from a gunshot wound. Eddy, 44, of Troy, is accused of failing to get the animal proper veterinary care.

She’s been charged with Torturing or Injuring Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance. She was released on her own recognizance Wednesday and is due back in court on April 27.

Christopher Spencer, 57, of Averill Park, is accused of shooting the dog. He pleaded not guilty on Monday and is due back in court on May 9. He is facing a charge of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.