RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second adult-use retail cannabis dispensary opened its doors in the Capital Region on Friday. A ribbon cutting was held for Stage One Dispensary in Rensselaer.

Located at 810 Broadway Unit C, they’ve been selling products for the past month through a delivery service. The first dispensary licenses in the state have gone to those who were negatively affected by the previous ban on marijuana.

The first dispensary in the Capital Region was Upstate Canna Co., and it opened in Schenectady in April.