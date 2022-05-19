TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department announced Thursday that they recently visited Troy High School and Lansingburgh High School to stress the importance of seat belt safety to students. They were joined by Rensselaer County STOP DWI, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department, and New York State Police.

The State Police brought their rollover simulator to show students just how devastating a car crash can be when not wearing a seat belt. Students also had the opportunity to meet NASCAR driver Ross Chastain.

Troy Police Officers pose with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain. (Photo: Troy Police Department)

A four-person “seat belt race” competition also took place to determine who could enter a car and fasten their seatbelt the fastest. The Troy Police Department said they would like to thank the Troy City School District as well as the Lansingburgh School District for hosting the events. The students were extremely receptive to the importance of seat belt safety, said police, and they look forward to coming back.