RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were hit with a BB gun Friday afternoon in the city of Rensselaer. The incident took place around 3:40 p.m. in the area of 3rd Avenue and Adams Street.

The superintendent of the Rensselaer City School District alerted the school community about the incident on the district’s website. The superintendent said a Rensselaer city schools bus, a CDTA bus, and two private vehicles were hit. No students were injured, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 462-7451.