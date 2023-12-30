TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a statement issued on Saturday, incoming 2024 Troy City Council Majority Leader and President Pro-Tempore Tom Casey announced that Jason Schofield has reportedly withdrawn his name for the position of Assistant to the City Clerk. The requested appointment of Schofield by Troy’s City Clerk was announced earlier this week.

Schofield previously pled guilty to 12 felony charges of voter fraud. The investigation found he filed fraudulent absentee ballots in 2021 and used personal information of registered voters without their permission.

Troy City Council President-elect Sue Steele stated “We are grateful to see Mr. Schofield withdraw his name for consideration as assistant city clerk. Our Republican colleagues on the council should have never considered his appointment in the first place. Our hope is we can come together in a bipartisan way and select an appropriate candidate for the position.”

The city council had originally been expected to vote on Schofield’s appointment on January 4. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.