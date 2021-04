SCHODACK LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schodack Police Department says that on Friday, April 16 at 9 a.m., State Route 9J will be closed between Ridge Road and Knickerbocker Road. Additionally, Schodack Landing Road will be closed from Muitzeskill Road to State Route 9J.

Chief John Hourigan says the closure is due to a vehicle recovery and is anticipated to take 1-2 hours. The roads will be reopened to traffic as soon as the recovery is completed.