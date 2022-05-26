SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Justin Micheli, 34 of Schodack, has pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Frank A. Tarentino III made the announcement.

As part of his guilty plea, police say Micheli admitted that on March 16, 2021, he possessed crack, marijuana, and assorted pills with the intent to distribute them. Police say he also possessed a loaded semi-automatic pistol made from component parts without a serial number, also known as a “ghost gun,” to protect his drugs and drug proceeds.

Micheli also admitted to posting videos of his firearm on social media in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities police say. Micheli pled guilty to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on May 9.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 14, before United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino in Albany, at which time Micheli faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least four years and up to life. This case was investigated by the DEA and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping. The case was prosecuted to indictment by Assistant United States Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.