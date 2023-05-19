SCHODACK LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire that broke out in Schodack Landing claimed the life of one individual and multiple animals. According to the Stuyvesant Fire Company, which provided assistance, details are limited as the fire remains under investigation.

Around 20 fire departments from Rensselaer and Columbia Counties responded. Stockport, Stottville, and Greenport Fire Departments provided stand-by coverage during the duration. The identity of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.