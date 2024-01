SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Schodack will enact a snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday and running until 4 a.m. Monday morning. There will be no parking on any streets in town and trash bins should be pulled back from the side of the road so plows can remove snow.

The area is expecting several inches of snow to fall Saturday into Sunday. Stick with the NEWS10 Stormtracker Team for the latest updates on what to expect.