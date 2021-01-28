Schodack CSD to hold winter sports information meeting

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Central School District will hold a “Winter Sports Information Meeting” Thursday night to update parents and students in the district about the prospect of a winter sports season.

The decision about whether or not to allow Section 2 winter sports has been left up to individual counties. A number of counties in the Capital Region, including Albany County, have decided not to allow winter sports to start until the infection rate falls below 4%. An official announcement on a decision, which would determine the outcome for Schodack, has not yet come from the Rensselaer County Health Department. However, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin has signaled support for resuming the season.

Jason Chevrier, Superintendent of the Schodack Central School District, says students have been anxiously awaiting details ever since Governor Cuomo announced the possibility of high school sports like basketball and cheerleading starting up.

“The kids have been through so much since March. They have lost so much, and lost so many opportunities,” Chevrier told NEWS10.

Chevrier has confidence in the fact that the decision on winter sports has been left up to his county.

“Rensselaer County has been a great partner, and I know all the other counties and the departments of health have worked very closely with schools throughout this process,” Chevrier said, “and we’re all learning through this for the first time.”

Tonight’s Winter Sports Information Meeting for Schodack Central School District will be held virtually.