SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stop arm cameras are being installed on Schodack Central School District busses the week of April 3 and are expected to be completed this month. Once the installation is finished, the district will use them to deter drivers from illegally passing school buses when the stop arms are extended.

The district explains if a driver passes a Schodack bus when its stop arm is extended, meaning students are in the process of entering or exiting the bus, the cameras will automatically record a video of the incident along with the car’s license plate number. The cameras installed by BusPatrol are working with school districts to improve student safety. According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, the majority of school bus accidents occur when students are crossing the road, not from actual car collisions with a bus.

When the cameras automatically detect a car illegally passing the busses, BusPatrol directly reports the traffic violation to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department which will then send a ticket to the registered owner of the car. Superintendent of Schodack Schools Jason Chevrier comments, “If a student uses our district’s transportation services, we’re responsible for their safety not only when they are on the actual bus, but from the moment the bus arrives to get them in the morning up until they are back home. With these cameras, we’re doing everything we can on our part to ensure those students are as safe as possible at the start and end of their school day. Hopefully, it encourages drivers sharing the roads with our buses to do their part as well.”