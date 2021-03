SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Schaghticoke is under a boil water advisory.

Schaghticoke mayor Scott Rice released a statement saying that the advisory will probably not be lifted until Tuesday morning. Water will be distributed on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Village Hall.

Officials are coordinating testing efforts with the Rensselaer County Department of Health. They will also arrange a water handout on Tuesday as necessary.