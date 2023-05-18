The Schaghticoke Fair announces $1 adult admission tickets and free parking for the opening day of the fair. (Adobe Stock)

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schaghticoke Fair will be returning for the 2023 season at the end of August. The annual event will be kicked off with a special offer of $1 admission for its opening day on August 30.

This year will celebrate the event’s 204th anniversary. The fair will feature rides, games, food, and several special exhibits.

The 2023 Schaghticoke Fair will run from August 30 through September 4. Beyond opening day, admission will be $15 for adults, while children 13 and under will be allowed in for free every day.

The fairgrounds are located at 69 Stillwater Bridge Road Schaghticoke, NY. It will be open rain or shine 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., and rides will be open from 12pm – close.

For more information, visit Schaghticoke Fair.