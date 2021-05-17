Sawtooth Jewelry in Troy offers wedding ring workshops and more

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sawtooth Jewelry Studio in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for some new bling? Do you hear wedding bells? Sawtooth Jewelry Studio in downtown Troy wants to help you make your own jewelry!

Sawtooth is a full service jewelry store and teaching studio. The female-owned business on River Street was started in 2015 with jewelry workshop classes, but the studio didn’t come until 2018.

Their designs are handcrafted in house by skilled craftswomen, using precious metals and unusual gemstones. They are offer a full range of repair services on silver and gold jewelry.

Getting married? You can try your hand at designing and crafting your wedding rings with the help of your instructor and Sawtooth owner, Maria Levin.

“You know your wedding rings are the one thing from your wedding that you actually carry with you for the rest of your life so I think the added meaning and intent and purpose of making your rings yourself just adds that much more of a special element to your wedding,” she said.

Interested in trying one of their workshops? Here’s the schedule!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire