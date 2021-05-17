Sawtooth Jewelry in Troy offers wedding ring workshops and more

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for some new bling? Do you hear wedding bells? Sawtooth Jewelry Studio in downtown Troy wants to help you make your own jewelry!

Sawtooth is a full service jewelry store and teaching studio. The female-owned business on River Street was started in 2015 with jewelry workshop classes, but the studio didn’t come until 2018.

Their designs are handcrafted in house by skilled craftswomen, using precious metals and unusual gemstones. They are offer a full range of repair services on silver and gold jewelry.

Getting married? You can try your hand at designing and crafting your wedding rings with the help of your instructor and Sawtooth owner, Maria Levin.

“You know your wedding rings are the one thing from your wedding that you actually carry with you for the rest of your life so I think the added meaning and intent and purpose of making your rings yourself just adds that much more of a special element to your wedding,” she said.

Interested in trying one of their workshops? Here’s the schedule!