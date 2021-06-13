Saturday vehicle fire in Pittstown closes Route 7

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several fire crews responded to the dramatic scene of a vehicle fire caused by a traffic accident on Saturday night.

Pittstown Fire Rescue responded to the scene on State Route 7 after 10 p.m. with multiple engines. The road was closed from Tory Hill Road to Warren Cemetery Road, and was not reopened until around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The crash involved a four-door hatchback and a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV. Both vehicles were severely damaged, with only the metal frame and melted tires remaining of the UTV. Pittstown Fire said that all occupants escaped safely before any flames erupted.

Mutual aid came from emergency medical responders, rescue squads, and fire crews from Pittstown, Hoosic Valley, Raymertown, and the Town of Hoosick. Check out photos from the scene below, courtesy of Hoosick Fire Department and Pittstown Fire Rescue.