TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 27, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Rensselaer County is hosting a charitable event Taste of Elegance – Arabian Nights, at the Hilton Garden Inn. Guests can indulge in a wide array of food and beverages while enjoying live music from the local band Grand Central Station.

All proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Rensselaer County programs. General Admission tickets are $99 and Young Professionals (under 35) are $75. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m.