SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sand Lake Merchant is set to have its soft opening on Saturday, July 15. Owner and curator Amanda Goyer said the store took 16 months to renovate.

Sand Lake Merchant is located in the historic 200-year-old building at 2869 Route 43, which was one of the first buildings in Sand Lake. The building was a general store and post office from 1830 to 1978. The building turned into Nash’s Store and Post Office in 1911 and was that until 1978.

Since then, the building has been home to gift and consignment shops, including The Country Token, Jill’s Hidden Garden, and Park Place. In 2021, Goyer and her husband Chris bought the building.

“The inspiration for the business plan came from learning of the rich history of the building,” said Goyer. “We are proud to pull from all aspects of the building’s history when we open as the revived Sand Lake Merchant.”

The store will have products from nearly 40 vendors including Poppytree Floral Designs, Bella Blends, Chocolate is Self-Care, Udder Hand Farm, Four Fat Fowl, and many others. The shop will also have Italian gelato with rotating flavors year-round.

In addition, Gipfel Coffee Company has relocated from down the street to inside Sand Lake Merchant. The full-service shop will offer custom-roasted coffee and pastries and will have pop-up events to test new products such as donuts and bagels.

Goyer eventually plans to open the second floor as an event space that’ll feature workshops, paint and sips, paint and scoops (of gelato), wreath making, candle making, yoga, and more. The space will also be available to rent for celebrations such as birthday parties. She hopes to open the floor in the late fall.

Sand Lake Merchant will open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gipfel Coffee will be open Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.