AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sand Lake Town Library will be offering a free financial education seminar on Wednesday, October 12, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people ages 55-70. The seminar is called “Social Security: The Unconventional Truth for a Better Retirement,” and will last one hour, to offer financial education designed to help attendees learn how to maximize their social security benefits before collecting them.

The event is being presented as a community service by Guest Speaker John Kalil, a Social Security Claiming Strategist and the President of Retirement Solutions, LLC. The program is open to the public and free to attend. Due to COVID restrictions, seating is limited and registration in advance is required. To RSVP, please contact the Library at (518) 674-5050.