Samaritan Hospital drive-by parade celebrates hospital staff

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A procession of police cars, fire trucks, and EMS personnel from Rennsealer County drove by Samaritan Hospital to thank hospital employees on the front lines, and helping people who are battling the coronavirus. Those taking part in the parade, sharing this special message for doctors and nurses.
Many towns, cities, and villages took part in the parade, including 38 fire departments, 12 ambulances, and 9 police agencies. Over 100 vehicles made up the parade, which started at the Walmart parking lot on Hoosick street.
