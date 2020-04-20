Samaritan Hospital drive-by parade celebrates hospital staff

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A procession of police cars, fire trucks, and EMS personnel from Rennsealer County drove by Samaritan Hospital to thank hospital employees on the front lines, and helping people who are battling the coronavirus. Those taking part in the parade, sharing this special message for doctors and nurses.

“If we can make a little noise outside of the hospital, maybe instill some positivity throughout their day, then it’s the very least we can do at this point.” Captain steven barker, troy police department

Many towns, cities, and villages took part in the parade, including 38 fire departments, 12 ambulances, and 9 police agencies. Over 100 vehicles made up the parade, which started at the Walmart parking lot on Hoosick street.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES