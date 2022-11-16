TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sally Beauty, a beauty supply company, is closing two of its Capital Region locations. Both the Troy store at 740 Hoosick Street and the Rensselaer store at 274 Troy Road will be closing on December 9.

“This is part of our store optimization plan that we have discussed publicly over the past two years to optimize our store fleet while recapturing a large share of sales to other stores or to online sales,” said Jeff Harkins, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning for Sally Beauty.

Harkins said Sally Beauty has about 4,000 stores nationwide, and due to much of their business shifting online from the COVID-19 pandemic, they are closing some stores. In New York, around 10 stores are closing, including Troy and Rensselaer.

A significant number of employees will be relocating to nearby Sally Beauty stores, said Harkins. In the Capital Region, Sally Beauty has stores in Albany, Schenectady, Latham, Clifton Park, Hudson, Amsterdam, and Saratoga Springs.