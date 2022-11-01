TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County, the City of Troy, and the Town of Bethlehem, partnered to organize on an inter-county Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) disposal program for 2022 and the last event is coming up! The events provide participating towns the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials not accepted through normal garbage collection service.

The final event will be Saturday, November 19 at the Waste Management Transfer Station at the corner of NY 66 and NY 351 (9002 NY Route 66) in the town of Poestenkill. This is a free service available for residents of the towns listed below.

Town of Poestenkill

Town of Sand Lake

Town of North Greenbush

Town of Grafton

Town of Nassau

Town of Schodack

City of Troy

Town of Bethlehem

Space is limited and advanced registration is required. To register please visit your towns website. Those without internet access may contact their towns liaison. HHW events will not be collecting electronics, tires or shredding. These items will be collected at separate events, offered by specific municipalities.

Liaisons