Sacred Heart School students create socially distanced games to connect during pandemic

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of “Catholic Schools Week” at Sacred Heart School, students participated in games with a socially-distanced twist! Mrs. LaRosa’s fourth grade classroom created and then played games that could be safely played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After weeks of planning and engineering, this week the students presenting 11 one-of-a kind games they can now play together.

During the gaming process, even the distance learners were kept involved throughout this process.

Their goal is to eventually share the games with other classrooms so they can experience the same amount of joy and fun as their own.

“One parent called me yesterday and said ‘when my kid got off the bus today she was glowing just that the kids loved her game and she just did such a good job,’ it just gave them a lot of satisfaction,” said LaRosa.