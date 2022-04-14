TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fire broke out in a dorm Wednesday evening at Russell Sage College’s Troy campus where no students were harmed. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the school community is reacting to Wednesday night’s events.

“When our units arrived they had a heavy smoke condition on the second floor, it was kind of a remote area set back they had to use a long hose stretch,” said Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Richard Cellucci.

One female student in the dorm reacted right away to signs of smoke, calling public safety and 911 as the fire alarm went off. The fire was contained to two dorms rooms causing no injuries and minimal damage to the building. The Troy Fire Department credits the students and staff for their quick response to the situation.

The college relocated 75 student residents and one professional staff member to other campus housing facilities on the Troy campus. Russell Sage College President Christopher Ames says the dorm should be ready for students to move back into the residence hall in a few weeks.

On Thursday afternoon, the students were allowed back inside Kellas Hall to collect their belongings from the building. They got a helping hand from Russell Sage College athletes who volunteered to help their peers move out.

“Yeah it’s a big thing for our school, making sure our community is built up the best it can be,” said Renna Poulin, a student athlete.