Russell Sage College, Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar partner to make college more accessible

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Russell Sage College and Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar signed an agreement on Thursday that will help make a college education more accessible for Capital Region students.  

The partnership allows for eligible high school students in Albany, Schenectady and Troy to earn college credit through Russell Sage College. They can earn the credit during the academic year while in high school and on one of Sage’s campuses during a summer college immersion program. Other parts of the program include a Leadership Certification Program with stackable credentials for scholars, mentoring from Sage-affiliated advisors, and early acceptance to Sage. 

“A college diploma is the key to tremendous opportunity,” said Russell Sage College President Christopher Ames. “Yet, the obstacles students face to earn a diploma are often high, especially for those who aren’t privileged or are the first in their family to attend college. Sage is proud to partner Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar to empower a diverse group of students to achieve their educational goals.”  

