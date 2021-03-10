Russell Sage College announces Commencement plans for Class of 2020, 2021

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Russell Sage College announced on Wednesday that they will celebrate the Classes of 2020 and 2021 with a series of small, on-campus gatherings during the week of May 10, 2021.

One-hour ceremonies with fewer than 100 students will be held by the academic area in the Schacht Fine Arts Center on the Troy campus and the Armory on the Albany campus.

“We are committed to student-centered celebrations to honor our graduates, as long as public health guidance permits,” said Sage President Christopher Ames. “Their individual performance, endurance and respect for others during the COVID-19 pandemic has been impressive and while our ceremonies will be smaller this year, we take great pride in recognizing our graduates’ achievements.”

Students who would have been eligible to participate in the May 2020 and May 2021 commencement ceremonies will receive invitations to their academic program’s celebration by April 1. The names of graduates who attend will be read aloud, and they will be asked to stand at their seats to acknowledge their achievements.

Sage says they will follow all public health guidance to ensure safe events.

However, guests will not be able to attend the celebrations due to social distancing and restrictions on the size of public gatherings.

Sage will also launch a virtual Celebration of Graduates on May 15. More information is available on the Russell Sage Commencement website.