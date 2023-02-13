TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute said it will not voluntarily recognize the unionization efforts of resident assistants on campus.

The Residential Assistants Union said they were told of the school’s decision Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the student workers, they are paid 80-90% less than RAs at similar-sized institutions yet are required to work over 20 hours a week overseeing up to 80 students. Further, students claim RPI policies—such as a policy requiring them to call campus police instead of 911—are putting them and their fellow students in dangerous, life-threatening situations.

The union said the next step it will take is filing with the National Labor Relations Board for a formal election.