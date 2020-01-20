RPI updates AP credit rules

Howard Walker stands beside a skeleton and a periodic table in an AP chemistry class at Lawrence County High School Jan. 30, 2014 in Moulton, Ala. The Lawrence County School system added AP classes in 2013/2014 after having to drop them in 2009 due to proration. (AP Photo/The Decatur Daily, Gary Cosby Jr.)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute rewrote their rules for advanced placement course testing for credit, now only accepting students who score a 5 (out of 5). Colleges and universities increasingly consider AP classes as a high school standard rather than an advanced, college-level course that builds on a completed curriculum.

RPI published these undergrad admissions changes to their website in late 2019, which likely kick in for applicants from the upcoming class of 2024. Besides raising their test score standards for incoming applicants, RPI also reduced their maximum transfer limit for AP credit from 32 to 20.

Once upon a time, students knocked out entire semesters of school with college credit earned by testing out of prerequisites through AP courses and end-of-year tests.

Whereas 3s were previously acceptable at most schools, MIT and Harvard have similar 5-only policies to RPI. Northwestern accepts some tests scoring a 3 for credit, but Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt, and Notre Dame accept 3s only in certain departments, and only by exception. Brown and the California Institute of Technology, however, only use AP scores to determine placement. Dartmouth and Stanford limit how many AP credits can count against their minimum requirements.

The move to adjust acceptance criteria could be viewed as an effort to improve RPI’s standards for education to top-tier levels, or as an unscrupulous cash grab to capture tuition fees by keeping students enrolled for as long as possible.